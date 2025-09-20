Former Mexican President’s Sons Reportedly Tied to Cartel Fuel Investigations

A new controversy spread in Mexico as two sons of the country’s former President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) are allegedly being tied to a large-scale cartel-connected fuel theft and smuggling network.

The revelations came to light this week as the news outlet Latinus first reported on a series of “Amparos,” or legal protections similar to an injunction that had been filed on behalf of Andres Manuel “Andy” and Roberto “Bobby” Lopez Beltran, the two oldest sons of AMLO. The amparos were meant to protect the two brothers against arrest, even though it is not publicly known if they are under any investigations.

Latinus and other news outlets in Mexico have previously reported on the alleged ties between the two Lopez brothers, who reportedly used their position and political leverage to set up a large-scale network that smuggled cartel fuel using large ships and Mexican ports controlled by the country’s Navy.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the ongoing scandal began to unravel earlier this month when authorities arrested several top Mexican Navy officials and announced warrants for the arrest of several other individuals, including government officials, businessmen, and even judges — all tied to the illegal fuel market. Since then, two Mexican Navy captains who were tied to the case died under suspicious circumstances. The alleged fuel conspiracy has sparked significant controversy in Mexico, where pundits and rival politicians have pointed to Lopez Obrador himself and his closest allies as having been the ones who set up the illegal fuel market known commonly as “Huachicol Fiscal.”

The U.S. Department of Justice revealed that the cartel-connected fuel market involves criminal organizations stealing fuel from Mexico and then using shell companies to sell that oil. As Breitbart Texas reported, in one of those cases, the owners of a Texas-based oil company are facing federal charges for helping cartel-connected businessmen move large quantities of oil using false documentation.

