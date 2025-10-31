Mexican Senator: ‘Trump is Right, Mexico Ruled by Cartels’

One of the most vocal federal senators in Mexico publicly claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump is right in his statements about the country being ruled by drug cartels.

“He is not lying, it’s the truth, and the people of Mexico know it,” said Mexican Senator Lily Tellez in a video message she posted on social media. “It doesn’t leave us in shame, to us, good Mexicans who are honest, hardworking, and with values. It does expose the MORENA (current ruling party) government.”

Tellez, who is a leading voice within the opposition party PAN (National Action Party), said there is no way that cartels can rule over Mexico without the complicity of corrupt Mexican politicians.

“Claudia (Sheinbaum), you don’t represent the Mexican people,” she said. “You represent the MORENA Cartel … You lack any dignity.”

She accused former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and current President Claudia Sheinbaum of colluding with drug cartels to get elected and then turning Mexico into a narco-state. The senator stated that U.S. law enforcement agencies have solid proof of that — leading Trump to make numerous public claims about cartels being the true rulers of Mexico.

“The cartel problem did not start with the Morena Party, but with them, their power grew to such levels that they (government) surrendered the national territory and national sovereignty and absolute power.”

Tellez mentioned the recent case of Alfonso Romo, the former Chief of Staff for Lopez Obrador, who is the owner of one of the banks recently sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for laundering cartel money and helping them wire money to China for fentanyl precursors. As Breitbart Texas reported at the time, Sheinbaum’s government quickly rushed to defend the bank, claiming that there was no criminal activity and that the U.S. Treasury had not provided any evidence for their allegations.

Tellez then mentioned the case of Adan Augusto Lopez, the former Secretary of the Interior under Lopez Obrador and currently considered Sheinbaum’s direct representative in the Mexican Senate. According to Tellez, Augusto Lopez is the “Godfather” of the Barredora faction of the Jalisco Cartel New Generation. As Breitbart Texas has reported, Augusto Lopez’s best friend and former head of police in Tabasco State is currently facing charges for his role as the leader of the Barredora.

Tellez then spoke about Andres Lopez Beltran, Lopez Obrador’s son, who she claimed runs the country’s largest pillage known as huachicol, or the theft of fuel products from Mexico’s government-owned oil company PEMEX. According to Tellez, Lopez Beltran’s huachicol business is conducted hand-in-hand with organized crime and with Sheinbaum’s blessing.

She claimed that anyone who dares to speak out against the MORENA Party becomes a target for retaliation and even murder.

Tellez stated that she is no stranger to violence, recalling how, before going into politics, she was a news reporter and anchor in Mexico, and in the year 2000, she survived an assassination attempt by cartel gunmen after she exposed the connections between organized crime and top prosecutors in Mexico City.

“I was not riding in an armored vehicle; I am alive by the Grace of God,” she said.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded the Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.