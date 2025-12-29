13 Dead in Mexico’s Navy‑Operated Train Wreck Tied to Former President’s Family’s Alleged Contract Rigging

Mexico’s government is working to contain the political fallout stemming from a large-scale train wreck that killed 13 passengers and injured almost 100 others in the southern part of the country. The wrecked train was one of the pet projects pushed by the country’s ruling party and was operated by Mexico’s Navy to improve tourism and quality of life in the southern part of the country. However, the train project has been plagued with allegations of corruption, contract rigging, and the use of substandard materials.

The wreck took place on Sunday morning along Line Z of the Transoceanic route in a remote area in the state of Oaxaca when the train went off the rails, Mexico’s Navy revealed in a prepared statement hours after the incident. Authorities revealed that the train was carrying 250 individuals, including passengers and crew. Of those, 13 individuals died, and 98 sustained various levels of injuries. In the aftermath of the crash, Mexican federal authorities have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the wreck.

The train wreck has sparked widespread controversy in Mexico since its construction was one of the pet projects of former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), who had the country’s military oversee its construction. Current President Claudia Sheinbaum has defended the project and all of the decisions made by her mentor, Lopez Obrador.

Since its inception, the rail projects pushed by AMLO have been plagued by allegations of corruption and a lack of transparency, including the politician’s move to seal most information related to the projects under national security law.

Political opponents have pointed to AMLO’s son, Andy Lopez Beltran, and his inner circle as the suppliers for the project and as having used low-quality materials to maximize profits. Most recently, “Andy” made headlines in Mexico after being spotted walking out of a luxury store in Houston, despite his father’s family claiming to come from humble beginnings and promoting a rhetoric of living a poor man’s life.

AMLO’s MORENA, the current ruling party in Mexico, promoted socialist ideals since its inception, claiming to seek equality for Mexico’s poor. The party’s top leaders, however, have routinely been photographed living in luxury and excess.

