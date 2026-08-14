Former Mexican President AMLO’s Son’s U.S. Visa Revoked, Claims Innocence, Calls Marco Rubio Hitlerian Thug

The son of former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent a rage-filled letter to U.S. President Donald Trump claiming that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Deputy SOS Christopher Landau had acted in a Hitlerian manner by revoking his tourist visa as part of a political witch hunt aimed at targeting his father and Mexico’s ruling party MORENA.

The letter by Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran, AMLO’s son, adds him to a list of more than 50 Mexican political figures, most from the MORENA party, who have had their visas revoked by the U.S. government. The U.S. government has not released the identities of those who have lost their visas nor specific details about the revocations. However, some of the politicians who have confirmed their revocations have been publicly linked to drug cartels or corruption.

Just days before Lopez Beltran, the U.S. Department of State had announced the revocation of visas to dozens of individuals linked to the terrorist organization Cartel Jalisco New Generation. CJNG is one of the drug cartels that has been linked in court documents to large-scale fuel smuggling.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Lopez Beltran has been publicly linked to a network of government officials who have been working with drug cartels to smuggle illegal fuel in and out of Mexico in a practice known as “Huachicol Fiscal.” In Mexico, Lopez Beltran has not been accused of any crimes, and it remains unclear if there are any sealed indictments in the United States against him.

In his letter, Lopez Beltran asks Trump to look into his case, wondering if he was aware of the visa revocation; claiming he did not know what the reason given for the move. In the letter, he also fell back on leftist talking points, claiming that the United States is in a state of decline due to poverty and racism and that Trump still has time to remove Rubio and Landau in exchange for professional politicians who can still save the country.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.