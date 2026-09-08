Mexican Mayor, Police Chief Arrested In Large-Scale Highway Robbery Investigation

A mayor in the central Mexican state of Puebla is in federal police custody in connection with his alleged leadership role in a criminal organization that carried out large-scale highway robberies. The robberies targeted tractor-trailers moving commercial goods. Authorities also arrested the mayor’s brother and the local police chief.

This week, Mexican federal authorities carried out a series of raids throughout Puebla, where they arrested Isaac Rodriguez Ochoa, the mayor of the City of Esperanza, as well as his police chief Abigail (N) and several other men, including the mayor’s brother Manuel Rodriguez. The arrest comes just days after authorities arrested another local mayor from the town of Tepeyahualco and Said de Jesus Godos Luna on various corruption charges.

According to information released by Mexico’s top security official, Omar Garcia Harfuch, the arrests of the two politicians are connected.

During those raids, Mexican authorities seized 35 weapons, including two .50 caliber rifles, tactical gear, a drone, a signal jammer, four armored vehicles and seven other vehicles.

According to Mexican law enforcement sources consulted by Breitbart Texas, the case is tied to an ongoing investigation targeting a large-scale cargo robbery gang known as Los Zuniga. The group is led by Genaro Zuniga Alvarado, who was arrested late last month in Veracruz. The group is believed to be responsible for the violent carjackings of cargo trucks that would move various high-end goods along Mexico’s highways. The goods would then be stored in various warehouses and sold on the black market. Los Zuniga are also connected to various other high-impact crimes, including drug trafficking and ransom kidnapping.

The crackdown comes at a time when Mexico continues to see high levels of violence throughout the country. In the central part of Mexico, highway robberies and carjackings have become one of the main concerns in recent years.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.