EXCLUSIVE: 260 Pounds of Cocaine Found on Commercial Bus at California Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found and seized more than 260 pounds of cocaine at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in Southern California. Officers found the illicit drugs during a secondary inspection of a commercial passenger bus as the driver attempted to enter the United States from Mexico.

On September 22, CBP officers assigned to the San Ysidro Port of Entry observed a 2004 MCI Dina commercial bus approaching for inspection and entry into the U.S., according to a statement obtained exclusively by Breitbart Texas. Officers referred the bus driver to a secondary inspection station, where a nonintrusive inspection system detected anomalies in the fuel tank.

Subsequently, a CBP K-9 alerted to the fuel tank during a walk-around air sniff examination of the bus. Officers utilized other physical tools to examine the fuel tank and found signs of tampering, including the placement of a non-factory compartment.

Officers opened the compartment and found 110 packages concealed by cartel drug smugglers in the fuel tank. Officials reported the packages weighed more than 262 pounds and had an estimated street value of approximately $5 million.

The officers arrested the driver, a Mexican national, and canceled his visa, making future re-entry into the United States illegal. He will be processed and turned over to California law enforcement officers for prosecution on state charges related to the importation of narcotics into California.

“This seizure demonstrates the exceptional work being done by our CBP officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry,” said San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin. “Our officers understand the importance of every inspection and the responsibility that comes with protecting our nation’s borders. ”

“Through their experience, the effective use of nonintrusive technology, and the support of our canine teams, more than 262 pounds of cocaine were intercepted,” Marin continued. “This is the level of vigilance and teamwork that makes a difference in keeping dangerous narcotics out of our communities.”

CBP officials added, “Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the dedicated men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, alongside our law enforcement partners, have arrested and removed thousands of criminal aliens from the country – including gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers – to make our communities safer.”