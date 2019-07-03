Ilhan Omar: It’s No Longer a Question of Whether Trump ‘Should Be Impeached –It’s When’

Wednesday on BET’s “Black Coffee,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said the impeachment of President Donald Trump is now unavoidable.

Omar said, “It is past time for this president to be impeached, we know that he has committed violations upon violations. It’s no longer a question of whether he should be impeached, it’s when,”

She added, “In a couple of weeks we are going to have Mueller come testify to the findings of his investigation, and I think we are going to give the people an opportunity to have a full understanding.”

