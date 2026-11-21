The FBI reportedly is investigating a breach of its criminal information database used by law enforcement across the U.S. to run background checks, view rap sheets, and detect criminal activity across state lines.

The revelation comes from two anonymous sources who were briefed on the issue and disclosed the breach to CNN and NBC News around the same time of an appearance by FBI Director Kash Patel where he touted the bureau’s cybersecurity measures.

The apparent hack of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is the second such breach in recent months, those outlets reported Friday.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Friday’s reporting of the hack from anonymous sources comes after Patel’s appearance Thursday on Fox News’s Hannity to praise the FBI’s work in cybersecurity. Patel discussed an effort aimed at urging companies to update their systems and establish firewalls to deter hackers.

The NCIC was established by former director J. Edgar Hoover as a way for departments around the country to share information ranging from wanted persons and stolen vehicles to detailed records of a suspect’s criminal history. It has been used to detect serial killers preying on victims across city and state lines and has been featured in numerous crime novels, films and television series.

“Every day, officers across the country rely on NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can directly impact officer and public safety,” a former FBI official who led investigations into cybercriminal groups told CNN.

He continued, “My concern isn’t simply whether hackers gained access to sensitive information, although that is an issue, but whether they could compromise the accuracy of the information that officers rely on.”

CNN linked the alleged breach to recent interruptions in essential services with computer networks, reporting:

The discovery of the latest intrusion in recent days comes as the Trump administration has sought to assuage public concern about the nation’s cybersecurity amid a series of high profile outages affecting banks, the National Security Agency and the FAA’s air traffic control system.

The FBI declined to comment to news outlets about the purported hack.

While rare, FBI data system breaches have happened before.

In 2023, hackers broke into a computer system at the FBI’s New York field office used in child sexual exploitation investigations, “including a system used to store images related to the Jeffrey Epstein probe,” CNN reported.

In September a hacker group called ShinyHunters targeted employee personal records from an FBI jobs website, resulting in the arrest of a Canadian cybersecurity researcher and author who faces charges related to the breach.

In his appearance on Fox, Patel referred to the effort called “Operation Winter Shield” and praised the Trump administration for making updates to key systems to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure.

“Other administrations could have made these updates, but they didn’t,” he said. “We are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.