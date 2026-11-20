New York’s Rikers Island jail will close by 2032 under a scheme announced Friday by Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani who has never resiled from his long-held ambition to empty the infamous complex of inmates and shut it forever.

AP reports the city is all but certain to brush aside a legal requirement specifying any closure of the facility must be met by replacement with four smaller, more modern facilities by 2027.

Mamdani’s push for the end of Rikers is something President Donald Trump has previously slammed as a less than desirable community outcome.

RELATED: Trump on Mamdani’s Desire to Close Rikers Island if Elected — ‘It’s Not Good’

The plan to also build new jails has met significant opposition, including from Mamdani’s predecessor, former Mayor Eric Adams, who opposed federal oversight and borough jails.

Rikers Island is one of the world’s largest correction facilities, as Breitbart News previously noted.

The jail earned a variety of nicknames over the years, including Gladiator School, Torture Island, and, when the weather was warm, the Oven – because its concrete floors and steel doors soaked in the summer heat.

The 413-acre island that was once a former dump is located between Queens and the Bronx on the East River.

It currently has multiple jail facilities with a population of about 6,000, of which 2,500 of those are long-term inmates.

The rest are in the jail because they can’t afford to post bail before their trials on various offenses.

“It is time to finally close Rikers Island,” Mamdani said in a statement seen by the outlet. “For decades, New Yorkers have demanded a correctional system that is safe and humane.”

The plan hinges on lowering the city’s inmate population down to around 4,500.

How will the population be diminished?

Mamdani proposes diversion and supervised early release programs which will simply send inmates back into the wider community.

He has also mooted expanding housing and social services to prevent recidivism, along with restoring an online bail payment system and reducing case delays through various measures, but is yet to indicate where the money will come from to fund the initiatives.

“We have a legal and moral obligation to close Rikers. Working alongside the City Council, Courts and nonprofit partners, we will meet it — for the people in our custody, the staff who serve them, victims of crime, and every New Yorker,” Mamdani said.