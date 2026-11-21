State officers arrested multiple people at an Orlando halal slaughterhouse Friday during a joint operation with federal investigators.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) officers arrested multiple people Friday at an Orlando halal slaughterhouse, and state prosecutors plan to charge them with aggravated animal abuse and other crimes. Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrests, crediting Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and his team with the case.

Florida law makes aggravated animal cruelty a third-degree felony carrying a fine of up to $10,000, and prosecutors can file a separate count for each animal involved. Uthmeier’s office declined to release further details Friday, including the names of those arrested, how many were taken into custody, or the specific allegations.

Local reporters counted at least 10 law enforcement vehicles at the Dean Road plant during the operation. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said she was on the ground in Orlando and that USDA food safety investigators had reviewed footage from the business and found violations of federal humane slaughter law. The department stripped the business of its authority to slaughter livestock unless federal inspectors are on site.

This is not the plant’s first federal case. On July 1, 2021, an inspector watched an employee pick up a conscious lamb and hurl it against a metal fence, according to a USDA notice of suspension. The animal hit the concrete on its side. Regulators suspended inspection at the establishment the following day. Animal Outlook says they came back in 2024, after a stun attempt failed.

The state’s investigation followed video that Washington-based Animal Outlook turned over to regulators last year and made public in September. The group’s enforcement request alleges 25 violations of Florida’s Humane Slaughter Act and asks for $250,000 in fines, the maximum available. Veterinarians who reviewed the recordings for the organization reported animals showing signs of consciousness for up to three minutes after their throats were cut.

The footage came from someone who attended. Animal Outlook says a third party openly recorded two days of the facility’s June 2025 Eid al-Adha slaughter and handed over the video. In it, the group says, paying customers make the throat cuts themselves. Workers shock cows in the face and neck with electric prods. One worker guides a child’s hand across a lamb’s throat.

Florida’s Humane Slaughter Act does not outlaw the practice itself. The statute exempts ritual slaughter and treats a ritual cut to the carotid arteries as a humane method. Researchers have long argued that animals slaughtered without stunning die in avoidable pain. But the exemption does not shield anyone from the state’s general animal cruelty law, which carries the felony Uthmeier described.

Uthmeier said the investigation is continuing and that he and Simpson will hold a news conference Monday.