President Donald Trump on Saturday reposted Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed’s (D-MI) pitch for a government-run health care program branded “TrumpCare,” adding no comment of his own.

The president shared the message on his Truth Social account Saturday afternoon with no caption attached. El-Sayed told FOX 2 Detroit he was ready to move on it.

“President Trump, give me a call. I’m happy to chat,” the Michigan Democrat said.

El-Sayed’s mock-up is a gold insurance card stamped with Trump’s name and signature. Show it at any doctor, hospital, clinic, or pharmacy in the country, the back says. Newsweek reported the look borrows from the Trump Gold Card, the administration’s $1 million residency program for wealthy foreigners.

That post went up Nov. 12 and has drawn more than 11 million views. “Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave,” El-Sayed wrote. The senator-elect has argued that a single government payer would equalize reimbursement rates he claims leave black and Arab patients with worse treatment.

Trump spent part of Saturday talking up a deal with the incoming Democrat majorities.

“There’s a chance we could get great healthcare and a lot of other things, and we can do it in a bipartisan way,” he told Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany on “Saturday in America. The president also said he was prepared to reject whatever Democrats send him. “I could sit there for two years and one month and just veto everything,” he said.

His own White House answered the same pitch four days earlier. Spokeswoman Allison Schuster told Fox News Digital the proposal “should really be called ‘Medicare for None'” because it “destroys access to the life-saving care Americans rely on daily.” The administration cited the Council of Economic Advisers. Its analysts put the added deficit at roughly $47.4 trillion from 2027 to 2036 if no new taxes are raised.

El-Sayed had a different message for Trump two weeks ago. On ABC’s This Week, the first Muslim elected to the Senate called the president an “unserious fool” and faulted him over the Iran war, tariffs on Canada, and cuts to Medicaid.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) became speaker-designate this past week in a caucus vote in which 11 Democrats opposed him. El-Sayed takes the oath in January.