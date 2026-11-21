The executive director of the Trump administration’s Permitting Council said she is confident the House will pass the bipartisan permitting overhaul that cleared the Senate Thursday, legislation she said would make it harder for environmental activists to tie up construction projects in court.

Speaking with host Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday, Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council Executive Director Emily Domenech said the bill needs two-thirds of House members present to pass on an expedited basis, a threshold that requires Democrat votes.

“It heads to the House where it’s got a good chance, I think, of passing under what’s called suspending the rules, where you pass it with that two-thirds majority of votes,” she said. “So it’s got to be a big bipartisan vote to get it through the House that way. I am confident that it will pass the House with a bipartisan vote.”

Domenech said the package could still be altered before reaching President Donald Trump’s desk, and blamed progressive senators for killing a set of changes both parties had agreed to.

“The Senate failed to adopt a bipartisan manager amendment that made some tweaks that both sides of the aisle agreed to, because frankly the left wing of the Democratic Party tried to stop this bill,” Domenech said. “Now you might ask yourself, why would progressive Democrats try to stop a bill that’s making it easier to build all kinds of things in America? So not just oil and gas, but also renewable energy and transmission.”

She described the legislation as targeting litigation that she said is the single biggest obstacle to construction in the United States.

“It makes it harder for environmental activists to file frivolous lawsuits to stop projects, which is the kind of number one way that makes it hard for things to build. It speeds up timelines and provides accountability and predictability to developers so they know what’s expected of them,” Domenech said. “And it shortens the window and frankly narrows the scope of the kinds of complaints that can be brought against projects.”

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Domenech said her agency has already cut average review times on its project dashboard from roughly 1,500 days to 400 days by following existing law, crediting standards set in the 2023 Fiscal Responsibility Act, and arguing the country does not need “a lot of bells and whistles and extra rules” layered on top of its environmental statutes.

“So I think it’s a huge step forward in helping to make things easier to build here in the United States,” Domenech said. “And I am confident that it will pass the House with a bipartisan vote.”

Breitbart News reported Thursday that the Senate passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) of 2026 in a 62-33 vote, sending it to the House for a final vote. Thirty-one Democrats opposed the measure, along with Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Rounds of South Dakota.

The bill limits legal challenges under the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Water Act, the National Historic Preservation Act and the Endangered Species Act, cutting the window to sue over a federal environmental review from six years to 150 days. The Senate attached the text to H.R. 2347, a House-passed bill, meaning the House must vote on the amended measure.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.