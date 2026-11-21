On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” guest host Ali Velshi said that “everybody agrees that there needs to be some enforcement of immigration stuff,” but abolishing ICE “has become very mainstream, not only amongst Democrats,” but in the country as a whole.

While speaking with Rep.-elect Dan Koh (D-MA), Velshi said, “One of your top campaign issues, again, described by Republicans as radical, but has become very mainstream, not only amongst Democrats, but amongst Americans, is abolishing ICE. Now, obviously that’s complicated, because it’s — everybody agrees that there needs to be some enforcement of immigration stuff, but there’s some sense that ICE has so become associated with violence, ineptitude, and remarkable danger that something else has to take its place.”

Koh responded, “Nobody is saying that we should have open borders, of course we should have border security. But is it really the best use of $113 billion, that would pay, by the way, every kid’s school lunch in this country for ten years, is that really the trade-off we’re willing to make as Americans? Do we really need 5,000 more ICE agents on the streets, that are scheduled to be on the streets, on top of a total of 15,000 ICE agents? Do we want to see American citizens being gunned down in cold blood for exercising their First Amendment rights, or 280,000 people deported without any criminal records? This seems to be an incredible amount of grift on the American people, not a good use of taxpayer money, especially when Americans are clamoring for more help with their own bills.”

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