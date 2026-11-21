HOUSTON, Texas — Elite “Delta Team” officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested a twice-deported Salvadoran national and documented MS-13 terrorist during a pre-dawn targeted operation witnessed exclusively by Breitbart Texas.

Breitbart Texas rode alongside Houston ERO Field Office Director Brett Bradford on Friday morning as the tactical unit executed the arrest on Houston’s north side. Ahead of the raid, investigators spent roughly three weeks surveilling the target, identifying his home, vehicle, and daily departure routine.

Approximately 10 to 15 ICE officers assembled before dawn for a detailed operational briefing covering three criminal alien targets, tactical entry plans, safety protocols, and the locations of nearby trauma hospitals in case of an emergency.

Bradford and Breitbart Texas staged near an apartment complex a short distance from the Houston ERO field office, where 39-year-old Samuel Jeremias Grande-Caminos—an illegal alien from El Salvador—resided.

Just after 5:45 a.m., surveillance officers positioned inside a nondescript van spotted Grande-Caminos exiting his apartment and walking toward his vehicle. Once the team positively identified him, they signaled the arrest units to move in.

Delta Team officers exited the surveillance van as unmarked vehicles with flashing red-and-blue emergency lights converged from both directions. Before Grande-Caminos could react, officers took him into custody without incident and placed him inside a transport vehicle.

“The operation took less than a minute from the time Grande-Caminos exited his home until he was safely taken into custody,” one officer told Breitbart Texas, noting that teams meticulously plan these arrests to protect officers, neighbors, and the suspect.

“We followed him and learned where he worked and what he did,” a Delta Team member said of the three-week surveillance. “He works for a garbage company. We would sit on him every morning to see what time he leaves. He normally leaves around 5:45 a.m. This morning he walked out a little later, at 5:48.”

During processing at the ERO office, officers lifted Grande-Caminos’s shirt to photograph a large “MS” tattoo branded across his chest—an insignia reserved for initiated members who have proven themselves by committing a violent crime and enduring a 13-second beating from clique leadership, gang experts previously told Breitbart.

Director Bradford told Breitbart Texas that Grande-Caminos had previously been deported and was convicted of felony illegal re-entry after removal in May 2016. Federal authorities removed him a second time, after which he unlawfully entered the United States a third time at an unknown date and location.

Prior to Friday’s operation, Salvadoran authorities confirmed Grande-Caminos’s documented membership in MS-13—which the U.S. government designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 2025—and noted two prior arrests in El Salvador for gang membership and resisting arrest.

Officers turned Grande-Caminos over for transfer to an ICE detention facility. He faces federal prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal through the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, alongside the reinstatement of his prior removal order.

Bradford warned that recent policy changes restricting ICE cooperation announced by Houston Mayor John Whitmire (D)—following Democratic victories in statewide elections—will shield violent criminal aliens like Grande-Caminos during routine police encounters.

Under Bradford’s reading of Whitmire’s new Houston Police Department directive, an HPD officer who stops a convicted felon and documented MS-13 member for a traffic violation is barred from notifying ICE so agents can take him into custody.

“This person already had his due process and been removed from the country,” Bradford explained. “HPD is not allowed to contact ICE, even though there is an arrest warrant filed in the NCIC database.”

Unless the suspect has committed a separate jailable offense, Bradford said, HPD officers must release him at the scene regardless of his criminal record or national security threat.

“It means that if HPD goes and stops somebody on the side of the road who is, let’s say, an MS-13 gang member and has a prior conviction for homicide, who’s in the country illegally, and has a final order of removal, and they’re just stopping them for a traffic offense, they’ve got to let them go,” Bradford said.

Prior to the policy change, HPD officers could notify ICE during such stops and hold the scene for up to 30 minutes to allow federal agents to respond. Bradford added that the new directive even prohibits HPD officers from sharing identification or documentation obtained during the stop with ICE.

A Delta Team supervisor told Breitbart that the specialized unit focuses exclusively on high-priority public safety threats. “We only go after criminals,” he said. “Our team is good, we’re quick, and you never see social media reports on us. We go in, get the target, and get out.”

Friday’s pre-dawn takedown underscores the growing divide between federal immigration enforcement and local sanctuary policies in Texas’s largest city. While ICE’s Delta Team spent three weeks tracking a twice-deported MS-13 terrorist to remove him from a Houston neighborhood, federal officials warn that City Hall’s new directive forces local patrol officers to let equally dangerous criminals walk away from routine traffic stops—leaving federal agents to hunt them down one by one.