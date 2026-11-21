A federal judge is blocking U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins from using official emails to send religious messages to department employees after a lawsuit was filed against the secretary, who has been open about her faith in Jesus Christ.

U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden (D) in 2022, issued a preliminary injunction Thursday and said two of the secretary’s previous holiday messages went “too far” and were “coercive,” Fox News reported Saturday.

“Thompson found that two emails Rollins sent to all U.S. Department of Agriculture employees — which referred to Jesus Christ as ‘our Savior’ and ‘our risen Lord’ during the 2025 Christmas and 2026 Easter seasons — likely violated the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause,” the outlet said.

Thompson ruled, “The wisdom of the Founders was in recognizing that independence requires freedom of conscience. The command of the Establishment Clause, thus, is to prohibit the government from using its authority to try to sway an individual’s decision about whether and how to practice their faith.”

Click here to read the court documents.

The judge also said Rollins never hid her belief in God and the court did not have a view on what she could or could not do in a personal capacity, according to Courthouse News Service.

“While the judge sided with the plaintiffs on their constitutional claims, she tossed their claim that the emails violated the Administrative Procedure Act, finding they were not a final agency action or an order,” the report stated.

The National Federation of Federal Employees and several multi-faith groups and nonreligious employees brought a lawsuit in May over the issue, accusing the secretary of “excluding other religious groups by not acknowledging their holiday traditions in emails, creating a captive audience that couldn’t opt out and violating the USDA’s own policies on religious expression in the workplace,” the Fox article reported.

In a social media post in May, Rollins shared an article about the accusations against her and wrote, “It’s just another opportunity to remind everyone: He is Risen.”

Responding to the recent order, Rollins said she had been sued before for talking about her faith, but declared, “I’ll never stop talking about Jesus.”

In a social media post on Christmas Eve in 2025, Rollins highlighted God’s involvement in the founding of America by pointing to events on Christmas Eve in 1776.

She wrote:

It was God’s providence that led a desperate army across the Delaware. God’s providence that carried a fragile Republic through revolution, war, and trial. And it is God’s providence that has brought us here today, nearly 250 years later. Christmas reminds us that freedom, like faith, requires sacrifice. That hope is born not in comfort, but in courage. John Adams warned us plainly: ‘Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people.’ Liberty cannot survive without humility before God.”

“Now the charge is ours,” Rollins concluded. “To carry this legacy forward—not for our own praise, but for generations yet unborn. To defend liberty with gratitude, resolve, and faith. To remember, as they did on that Christmas Eve, that God is with us, and that with Him, all things are possible. Another 250 years begins now.”

A USDA spokesperson told Fox the agency is considering an appeal following the ruling.