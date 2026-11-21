The Big Ten suspended nine hockey players Saturday after a third-period brawl emptied the penalty box and spilled to the Michigan bench during the Wolverines’ 5-1 win over Michigan State on Friday night.

Five Wolverines and four Spartans drew suspensions. Officials ejected three players from each team Friday at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. The two teams had 10 penalty minutes between them through the first two periods and racked up another 126 in the third.

The brawl began when Michigan State defenseman Sean Barnhill checked Michigan forward Nick Moldenhauer from behind with the Wolverines leading 5-1 in the third period. After the players shoved each other, officials sent Barnhill and teammates Matthew Lahey and Shane Vansaghi to the penalty box.

Then Spartans defenseman Patrick Geary got into a confrontation near the Michigan bench that drew in Wolverines goaltender Jack Ivankovic. The three Spartans came out of the box, and Michigan’s Aidan Park and Adam Valentini came off the bench as the fighting picked up again.

Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale said after the game that players on both sides were defending their teammates. He also credited the officials with getting the game back under control, according to the Lansing State Journal.

Michigan coach Brandon Naurato pointed to the confrontation near his bench and said he was proud of how his players stood up for one another, according to The Athletic.

“Anyone comes around Jack, it’s not good,” Naurato said.

Barnhill, Geary, Lahey, and Vansaghi each received two-game suspensions. They were ruled out of Saturday’s rematch at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing and will also miss Michigan State’s Dec. 3 game at Ohio State.

Michigan’s Nic Sima, Valentini, and Jack Nesbitt received two games apiece, sidelining them for the rematch and the Wolverines’ Nov. 27 home game against Ferris State. Park received a one-game suspension for leaving the bench, and defenseman Henry Mews got one game for head-butting a Michigan State player. Michigan’s Michael Hage and Drew Schock were eligible for the rematch after their game disqualifications were overturned on review.

Nesbitt had opened the scoring Friday, putting away a rebound in the first period before J.P. Hurlbert made it 2-0. The Spartans scored with 21.3 seconds left in the period, but Asher Barnett restored Michigan’s two-goal lead in the second. Jayden Perron and Cole McKinney scored in the third to make it 5-1 before the fight broke out.

Ivankovic finished with 37 saves as top-ranked Michigan improved to 11-1. Ninth-ranked Michigan State put 38 shots on goal, matching the Wolverines, but fell to 6-4-1 and remained winless in Big Ten play through three conference games.

Fans on social media weighed in after clips of the brawl began circulating.