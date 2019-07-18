Omar: Trump ‘Is Fascist’

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) stated that she believes President Trump is both a “racist” and a “fascist.”

Omar said, “We have said this president is racist. We have condemned his racist remarks. I believe he is fascist.”

She also stated that the U.S. “is supposed to be a country where we allow democratic debate and dissent to take place. And so, this is not about me.” Rather, it’s about fighting for what kind of country the U.S. is supposed to be.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett