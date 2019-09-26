Beto O’Rourke Calls on Trump to Resign from the White House: ‘Do the Right Thing’

Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) called on President Donald Trump to resign from the White House over the “whistleblower” complaint regarding Trump’s communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

O’Rourke said, “President Nixon did the right thing and resigned before it moved to a trial in the Senate. I’m calling upon those who are close to President Trump right now, the same ones who tried to hide the transcript or the notes from this phone call, who right now are complicit in what the president is doing, to advise him to do the right thing and to resign from this office.”

He added, “If we’re talking about bringing together a very divided country, unifying once again around the great challenges that we have, then the most divisive president that we’ve ever had, one who is breaking laws with complete impunity right now, tearing this country apart, must step down. That’s the right thing to do. But should he fail to do that, the House must vote to impeach, and that trial must be held in the Senate. And I believe in this country, I believe in this country and I believe that we will do the right thing at the end of the day.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN