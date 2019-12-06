Navarro: I Love Biden Calling Out Damn Lies Because Trump Is a ‘Damn Liar’

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” guest co-host Ana Navarro complemented 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden for his emotional interaction with a voter.

Navarro said, “I loved it. I really did. I have known Joe Biden for a long time, and this is Joe Biden. He is scrappy Joe Biden from Scranton and he has to do this.”

“The truth is I’m glad he’s getting some practice calling out damn lies because if he wins the primary, he’s going to be running against a damn liar,” she added.

