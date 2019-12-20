Scalise: Dem Impeachment a ‘Political Vendetta’ to ‘Appease Their Radical Base’

Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Friday’s “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel sounded off on the House’s impeachment and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) delay to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Scalise argued impeachment looks “more and more like a political vendetta” against President Donald Trump to “appease” the “radical base” in the Democratic Party.

The Lousiana representative laughed at the notion Pelosi had “outwitted” Republicans by holding onto the articles of impeachment, saying, “I don’t think anybody is arguing that she has outwitted anybody. I think people are looking wondering what exactly is she doing, and I don’t think she knows right now. I think she thought this was going to be something where the country sided with them.”

“Frankly, it’s backfired on them because they never had a case,” he continued. “It looks very much like a political vendetta because that’s what it is, it’s what it has been from the beginning. So where they go next, it really is going to be in the hands of the Senate anyway, but they’ve already lost in the court of public opinion. They’ve even lost one of their own colleagues, Jeff Van Drew switched to the Republican Party yesterday, in fact, because he couldn’t stand being a part of what they’ve done to upend what the Constitution is designed to be — a rare power that they have now abused.”

