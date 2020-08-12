Kennedy: I Would Describe Kamala as AOC, But Smarter and Without the Bartending Experience

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) discussed the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who he has served in the U.S. Senate with since 2017.

Kennedy likened Harris to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) but said she was “smarter” and without Ocasio-Cortez’s experience tending bar.

“First, Kamala is my colleague, so I want to — I want to congratulate her. I think she is — she’s very personable,” he said. “She’s very smart. She’s very aggressive. And she’s very liberal. I think of Kamala, I would say — I would describe her as Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, but smarter and without the bartending experience. She will be a very formidable candidate.”

Kennedy added Harris takes a very liberal stance on issues.

“Vice President Biden has promised to be the most liberal president in history if he’s elected,” Kennedy said. “And toward that end, I think he picked the right running mate because Senator Harris is very, very, very liberal. I think they represent the new Democratic Party, which I think has clearly moved to the left. I don’t think that’s particularly a newsflash for anyone. I think they both believe we’re one tax increase away from prosperity. And they will massively raise taxes. I think they’re very — both very pro-abortion.”

“They think the border is a nuisance,” he continued. “I think, in terms of our — of our — our enemies across the world, they think we need to be more understanding. I don’t think they believe that weakness invites the wolves, as I do. I think what you see is what you’re going to get if they’re elected. Now, having said all that, people don’t — people vote for president because of who the nominee is. They don’t vote for president because of the vice president. So I don’t want to overstate this. But I would not consider Senator Harris to be a moderating influence. That’s not a criticism. This is American, and you can believe what you want. But Kamala is very liberal.”

