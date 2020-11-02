Hawley Likens Big Tech to Robber Barons of Early 1900s — ‘If They Don’t Like a News Story — They Just Kill the Story’

During an appearance on Sunday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) weighed in on Big Tech’s interference in the 2020 presidential election campaign.

The Missouri Republican told host Tucker Carlson how Big Tech was handling the flow of information was reminiscent of the “robber barons” of the 1900s.

“Well, for one, it is because they control the information,” he said. “I mean, think about this, you now have the perfect censors in Big Tech. Not only do they get to decide what we can and cannot say to each other on social media, they actually control the news that we read. So you know, it’s like the robber barons from a century ago, Tucker. If they don’t like a news story, if they don’t want something written badly about them, they just kill the story. We saw that with The New York Post. And I think that one of the reasons reporters aren’t saying very much about tech investing in Joe Biden is because they know they’ll get punished by tech. They know that their stories won’t get distributed — all the more reason for Congress to take action. We’ve got to attack this monopoly. We’ve got to break it up. And we’ve got to take away the special immunity that they get from government.”

“Roosevelt understood a century ago that you have to confront the trust because it’s about democracy,” Hawley added. “Look, it’s either the people, everyday normal Americans, either they run the country, or the corporations and the monopolies run the country. And that’s the choice we have today. Is Big Tech going to run this country, or is it going to be the voters of America? And we see Big Tech has been brazen about this in the last few weeks. They want to run the country. They want to buy the presidency. They want to control the news. They want to control what we say. They want to run this country, and we cannot let them.”

