ABC’s Hostin: Selfish Trump Voters ‘Despicable,’ ‘Un-American’

Co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin on Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” described President Donald Trump’s voters as “selfish,” and said that the display was “despicable” and “un-American.”

Hostin said, “I am actually surprised that this race has been so close, not because of the pollsters, but more importantly because of the botched job that this president did. I mean, for the past four years, this president has shown us that he is a misogynist, that he is homophobic, that he is racist, and that he mismanaged a coronavirus pandemic to the tune of over 250,000 American deaths. Yet 50% of America saw all of that and looked the other way to their brothers and their sisters and said, ‘I’m going to vote for him anyway.'”

“That is really disheartening because, for me, that means that you are selfish, right?” she continued. “I’m not going to say that 50% of Americans are racist and sexist and homophobic, but I will say that that tells me that they will look the other way to that kind of behavior, to the plight of their fellow Americans if personally, they feel that they are doing OK and that they will do better under that type of presidency. That, I think, is despicable. it is un-American.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN