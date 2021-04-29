GA Gov. Kemp: Stacey Abrams, Joe Biden ‘Lying About Georgia’s Law’ — ‘They Simply Didn’t Read the Bill’

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Thursday responded to President Joe Biden, who criticized the state of Georgia’s new voting law to shore up election integrity during remarks made while addressing a joint session of Congress.

Kemp urged Biden to “look at his own state” because “it’s much more restrictive than Georgia is.” He said the push to cancel the state of Georgia over its voter law has “backfired because they simply didn’t read the bill.”

“I’d tell [Biden] he needs to look at his own state. It’s much more restrictive than Georgia is,” Kemp emphasized. “I think, you know, when you have the President of the United States getting four Pinocchios from The Washington Post, Stacey Abrams getting two because quite honestly they are just lying about Georgia’s law. Senator Tim Scott is exactly right; it makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia, and that’s what this bill does. Unfortunately, really this far-reaching woke cancel culture movement that’s out there that’s driven by people like Stacey Abrams and even the White House has backfired because they simply didn’t read the bill. But I do think it is part of their playbook, guys, to push H.R. 1, which is an unconstitutional power grab and a federalization of elections that even a lot of Democrat secretaries of states don’t think is a good idea, and our founders certainly didn’t.”

“Very few people have called out Joe Biden for simply lying about this bill as Stacey Abrams did,” he added. “And when she figured out this was going to hurt her politically because she was hurting hardworking Georgians by having the All-Star game metro population that’s over 50 percent minority, a lot of minority-owned small business people that would get hurt by this decision, and it’s moving to, you know, a 90 percent white city in Denver is ridiculous — especially when, you know, we have two more days of early voting than Colorado does. And they have a voter I.D. requirement just like the state of Georgia has had since 2006. I mean, all of this stuff is outrageous. But it’s like someone said when Democrats have complete control in Washington, D.C., you can be guaranteed that they will overreach. And that’s what the president has been doing. It’s what he is doing now with these additional spending packages. It’s like he is governing for only blue states and has no idea what is happening in red states.”

