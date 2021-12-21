GOP Rep. Murphy: It’s a Matter of If, Not When Terrorists Get Through Border ‘and Wreak Havoc’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) reacted to the capture of a possible terrorist at the southern border by stating that terrorists will “somehow get their way in through our southern border and wreak havoc upon this nation.”

Murphy stated, “[W]e know that our Border Patrol agents have been doing just unbelievable, Herculean efforts to try to keep people from crossing over our border. However, when you have such a great surge of individuals, we know that hundreds of thousands have gotten in without being checked. And now the fact that we’ve actually caught a terrorist…you know other terrorists have gotten into this country.”

He added, “[I]t’s not a matter of if, it’s just a matter of when something happens. If you go back and look at the debacle in Afghanistan, you know that that’s going to be a breeding ground for terrorists, and they’re going to somehow get their way in through our southern border and wreak havoc upon this nation. Again, it’s not a matter of if, it’s just a matter of when.”

