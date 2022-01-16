Jim Jordan Slams Fauci for COVID-19 Origins Cover-Up — ‘This Is the Pattern We See from the Biden Administration’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci for covering up the origins of the coronavirus.

According to Jordan, Fauci’s efforts to cover up the origins of the virus are a “pattern” from the Biden administration and the left to gain “control.” He pointed to the FBI spying on Donald Trump’s campaign and the Department of Education covering its tracks when it ordered to go after parents who spoke out at school board meetings as evidence of a “template.”

“We don’t know for sure, but all I know is that fact pattern seems to suggest that very point,” Jordan said when asked if Fauci was paying off people and protecting the Chinese Communist Party over the virus’ origins. “I mean, they say it comes from a lab. That’s where the evidence points. It suddenly changes. They switch 180 degrees. Write the article. Dr. Fauci then uses that article to go out and tell the country, to tell the American people, frankly the world, ‘No, no, no, it didn’t come from a lab.’ So, the big takeaway I have, Maria, is this pattern we see from the Biden administration, from the left. This is the template they use.”

He continued, “I mean frankly, we saw it this past week — the Department of Education actually went to the National School Boards Association, asked them to send the letter, so they have the pretext to go do what they wanted to do: namely, attack moms and dads and parents who are showing up at these school board meetings. So, that’s the template. Jim Comey did the same thing, frankly, a few years ago. He knew the dossier was bogus, but that was the pretext for him to go do what he wanted to do, which was spy on President Trump’s campaign. Fauci did the same thing in my judgment. He got the letter written by the very scientists who knew this thing came from a lab, changed their position; they write the letter, Fauci uses that letter in the lancet as the basis for saying, ‘No, no, no, you’re crazy if you believe this. This is a conspiracy theory.’ He went after Bret Baier on Fox News, for goodness sakes. I mean, this is how bad the left is, and it goes right back to what the attorney general just said. It’s about power, it’s about control, and it is as wrong as it can be.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent