Blinken: U.S. Investigating, Documenting Russian War Crimes

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the United States was “documenting” reports of Russian war crimes during the invasion of Ukraine.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “The International Criminal Court is opening an investigation into Russian war crimes. The U.S. Embassy said it’s a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. They tweeted that out, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. But then the State Department told other embassies around the world to not retweet it, which is a confusing step. Has the U.S. seen evidence that Russia is committing war crimes or not?

Blinken said, “Jake, we have seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians, which would constitute a war crime. We have seen very credible reports about the use of certain weapons. And what we’re doing right now is documenting all of this, putting it all together, looking at it, and making sure that, as people and the appropriate organizations and institutions investigate whether war crimes have been or are being committed, that we can support whatever they’re doing. So, right now, we’re looking at these reports. They’re very credible, and we’re documenting everything.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN