Whoopi Goldberg: ‘We’re Not Going to Take that Oscar’ from Will Smith

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would not strip actor Will Smith of his best actor win because he slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I was, you know, the slap heard around the world took away from this, but Questlove winning best documentary for his directorial debut of ‘Summer of Soul.’ I think Will Smith probably owes him an apology as well, but I think —

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Why?”

Hostin continued, “Because he stole his moment in his selfishness, I think. I have to also say about that, I’m surprised that he was not escorted out, and you would know more about this than I would, of course, Whoopi, but I’m surprised that not only was he not escorted out, he was applauded and got a standing ovation when he won the Oscar, and I wonder if the Academy is going to let him keep it?”

Goldberg said, “We’re not going to take that Oscar from him.”

Hostin said, “I think there should be there are consequences.”

Goldberg said, “There will be consequences, I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’ll do, particularly because Chris said, ‘Listen. I’m not pressing any charges.'”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “Today I read in a couple of sources that Diddy has gone on record saying that they fixed things, that they patched things up.”

