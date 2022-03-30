GOP Rep. Green on Russia: ‘We’ve Got to Get Real with the Sanctions’

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) called on the White House to “get real on sanctions” to deter Russia from its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to Green, the “stair-step approach” by President Joe Biden “has failed” and only “emboldened” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“You know, Russia twice during Syria promised to withdraw or move troops back, and they only strengthened their forces. So, believing what Putin says is a huge mistake,” Green advised. “We need to watch what he does, and these increased bombings from today only support that. What we can do, we’ve got to get real with the sanctions. This stair-step approach of the president has failed. It’s emboldened Putin, actually, and we heard that from members of the Ukrainian parliament who crossed over into Poland to meet with us. They basically told us that the stair-step sanctions have failed.”

“And then, of course, lethal aid. The more lethal aid we give them, and in fact, I got a report from a friend inside Ukraine that they’re shooting down missiles. They’re actually able to shoot down the missiles with the stuff we’re giving them. We need to give them more,” he concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent