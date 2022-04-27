GOP Rep. Gallagher: ‘Equally as Important’ to Focus on Europe’s Dependence on China, Green Agenda Will Make It Worse

On Wednesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) said that it’s just as important for America to focus on European dependency on China as it is to focus on their dependency on Russia and stated that “those who advocate electric vehicles and abandoning fossil fuels would make us more dependent on the Chinese Communist Party and on slave labor in China.”

Gallagher stated, “[W]hen we talk about dependence on Russian energy, I think it’s equally as important for us to continue to talk to our European allies about dependence on China for things like 5G infrastructure or dependence on China for critical technologies. And of course, that gets to the glaring contradiction at the heart of the left’s energy agenda, whether it’s the European left or the American left. Ironically and tragically, those who advocate electric vehicles and abandoning fossil fuels would make us more dependent on the Chinese Communist Party and on slave labor in China. Because, of course, supply chains for batteries for electric vehicles lead you right back to Beijing, and that is unacceptable. We have to be very wary of trading one set of dependencies for another set of dependencies.”

