Hassan: Americans Want Us to Focus on Inflation and Economy, But GOP Is Focused on Abortion

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) said that “By strong majorities, Americans think we should be focusing on inflation and the economy right now.” But “what the Republicans have been focusing on is taking away a fundamental right” to abortion.

Hassan stated, “I think Mitch McConnell has had a long plan here to overturn a woman’s fundamental right to make her own healthcare decisions. And I think we should be very concerned about the language we’re hearing, him saying that a national abortion ban could be next. At the end of the day, the American people need to know that they will have elected representatives who are accountable to them and who will actually address the priorities that they care about. By strong majorities, Americans think we should be focusing on inflation and the economy right now. And yet, what the Republicans have been focusing on is taking away a fundamental right. My daughter, if McConnell’s vision of America goes forward, will have fewer rights than I did. That’s unacceptable. And it really is important to ask ourselves the question, if they’re willing to take away these rights, what other rights are next?”

