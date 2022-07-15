David Corn: GOP’s ‘War on Sex’ Is About Controlling Women

Mother Jones Washington bureau chief David Corn said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the Republican Party was waging a “war on sex” to control women with state abortion bans.

Corn said, “What we’re seeing with the Republican Party is as craze as we thought it was, it’s getting even crazier after January 6th, and they used to talk about abortion bans, right, but with exceptions. Now they don’t want exceptions, and now they even want to deny what happens as a consequence of these bans. I mean, this is about theocracy, theology. It’s about controlling women. It’s a war on women. It’s a war on sex. ”

He added, “I think that this is how they see it. In a war, there are casualties, and a casualty may be a 10-year-old girl who has to be forced to give birth. They are not relenting here. They are not saying, oh, we need to rethink that these incidents really happened. They want to deny these incidents because they take away part of the moral foundation for these laws that they enthusiastically support, so they can’t allow them to be such cased, and they — they do want, in a Soviet way, photoshop them out of the picture out of the debate. It’s just a sign of how far extreme they have gone over a long journey of 70 years now or so.”

