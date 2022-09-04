Raskin on Pence Testifying Before January 6 Probe: Subpoena Not Out of the Question

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that former Vice President Mike Pence could be subpoenaed to testify before the House Select Committee investigating January 6.

Partial transcript as follows:

MAJOR GARRETT: Does the committee still have interest in obtaining testimony from Ginny Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas?

RASKIN: Look, what we are interested in getting testimony from anyone who has relevant evidence about the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. Let’s not lose sight of what we’re talking about here.

GARRETT: There were disclosures this week that she was in email conversation with people in Wisconsin about that topic.

RASKIN: I, speaking as one member and only as one member, I would say she has a relevant testimony to render, and she should come forward and give it. I don’t want to overstate her role. We’ve talked to more than 1000 people. But we’d like to hear from Gingrich and we’d like to hear from her too.

GARRETT: What is the probability former Vice President Pence testifies?

RASKIN: Well, look, Vice President Pence was the target of Donald Trump’s wrath and fury and effort to overthrow the election on January 6, the whole idea was to get Pence to step outside his constitutional role, and then to declare unilateral lawless powers to reject Electoral College votes from the states. So I think he has a lot of relevant evidence, and I would hope he would come forward and testify about what happened–

GARRETT: Voluntarily or view- via subpoena?

RASKIN: Well, we’re trying to get everybody to come forward voluntarily–

GARRETT: But the subpoena’s not out of question?

RASKIN: In no one’s case is a subpoena out of question, but I would assume he’s going to come forward and testify voluntarily, the way the vast majority of people have.