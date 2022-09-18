NYC Mayor Adams: Abbott, DeSantis Bussing Migrants to ‘Cover Up’ Anti-Abortion, Pro-Guns Abuses

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) were sending migrants to cities like his to “cover up” their states’ laws on abortion and guns.

Adams said, “I think it’s a message for the entire country. These are two governors who are hiding up some of the actions they’ve done around gun control which is really a proliferation in our country with guns. It’s what they did with the women’s right to choose. You see, this is their way of covering up what many people have been really concerned about, the erosions of basic human rights. We’re saying crisis calls for coordination. We received a minimum of six buses early this morning. Over 11,000 individuals, asylum-seekers, and migrants have come to the city already. It is time for us to coordinate this humanitarian crisis that our country is facing.”

He added, “They think the politics of treating people in an inhumane manner to cover up, I believe, what they’ve done around human rights, the erosion of it the last few years is what they believe is the best way to handle it. I just disagree.”

