Michael Moore Predicts Democrat ‘Landslide Against the Traitors’

Friday on HBO’s “Real Time,” liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore defied conventional wisdom and predicted a “landslide” victory for Democrats in November’s midterm election.

Moore based his prognostication on Republican skepticism of the 2020 presidential election and said voters would show their disapproval of that skepticism at the ballot box.

“There are so many signs of this that I think, I honestly think, if we all do our work and we all get people to get out there, and we get out there ourselves,” Moore said. “I think we can throw out a huge number of these Republican traitors in November.”

“I think that there is going to be such a landslide against the traitors, especially the 147 Republicans who, just hours after the insurrection, voted to not certify the elected president of the United States, Joe Biden, and I think there is going to be so many people coming out to vote.”

