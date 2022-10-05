Cruz: Midterms Will Be Red Tsunami – GOP Will Retake House and Senate

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Wednesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that the Republicans will win the majority in both the Senate and House in November.

Cruz said, “I think we are going to see a wave election. I think it’s going to be a tsunami. Republicans are going to retake both the House and Senate. I think in the House, we could easily end up with a majority of 30, 40, 50 votes. In the Senate, I think we are going to retake the majority. I think we will end up with about 53 Republicans in the Senate.”

He continued, “There is up credible energy and passion. We just finished a rally with Blake Masters and Kari Lake and Andy Biggs in Congress, a great guy. We had people energized. They were passionate. Behind me is our bus. Can you see covering the bus? We had people sign the bus at every event. They come out and sign the bus.”

Cruz added, “People are energized. They are pissed off at the idiots in Washington at the direction of the country. They are mad at inflation. They are mad at gas prices. They are mad at crime and chaos at our southern border and furious at the cultural Marxists trying to destroy our country. That’s why I think it’s going to be a fundamental wave election this year.”

