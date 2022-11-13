NH Gov. Sununu on Supporting Trump in 2024: ‘Not Really’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he would not support former President Donald Trump if he ran for president in 2024.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “You said the media loves to talk about Donald Trump, and perhaps that’s fair, it’s Donald Trump himself, and he’s planning to announce for presidency on Tuesday. Is that a good idea?”

Sununu said, “For him, no. I think it’s a terrible idea for him.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “Can you see any under circumstance by which you would support Donald Trump in 2024?”

Sununu said, “Look, not really, because I think there’s going to be a lot of great candidates out there. I’m excited to see who runs for president on both sides. I don’t think Joe Biden is running. It’s a good thing. New ideas are going to be out there—the referee of the first in the nation primary here in New Hampshire lot of responsibility. We have a lot of fun with it to be sure we hold them to a whole different standard to the rest of the country. We got to look you in the eye. Grassroots politics, connection with the individual really does matter in place like New Hampshire.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN