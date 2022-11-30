DeSantis Calls on Congress to Consider Antitrust Action Against Apple if Twitter App Removed

Tuesday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) reacted to the possibility of Apple removing Twitter from its App Store while limiting the ability of Chinese protesters to use AirDrop as a means of communicating.

“While existing as an American — supposedly American company using our copyright protections, our rule of law to their own advantage, they are benefiting from America, but working against our most basic value, which is free speech,” Carlson said. “What can be done about that?”

“Well, Tucker, in the states, you know, we did Big Tech censorship bill two years ago,” DeSantis replied. “It has gotten caught up in the Courts. I think the U.S. Supreme Court is going to accept that case for this term. Texas has a similar case. There is a conflict in the circuits. And so whatever the States can do to protect people’s rights to engage in free expression, and you know what, some of these companies do, they get a lot of benefits from the government, as you said, pat and things like that, the social media companies get liability protection, and yet they turn around, and they use that protection to marginalize voices they disagree with.”

“So I think from the congressional perspective, though, they need to look at antitrust with these massive companies because they are exercising massive amounts of power over our society,” he added.

