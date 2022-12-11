Dem Rep. Khanna ‘Open’ to Hearings on Hunter Biden, Twitter

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he was “open” to congressional hearings on Twitter’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election.

Khanna said, “I have said I am open to hearings in Congress on this. There are two competing values. On the one hand, we don’t want censorship. We don’t want to have people censored or boxed out, or shadow-banned and removed from Twitter because of their viewpoint. On the other hand, we do want respect, and we don’t want accounts that are filled with anti-Semitism or just spewing racism or hate on these accounts. And I think Congress should have an honest, thoughtful conversation about how we uphold both of those values.”

Anchor Maria Bartiromo said, “So hearings would be good, talking about how this took place to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Do you believe this can get better? Can we take the politicization out of federal agencies as well as the media?”

Khanna said, “I do, Maria, because I think if we want my hope of coming together as a country, the first thing we have to do is say people have to be able to express their view. We can’t tell people we disagree with please be silent. We don’t want to hear you. We don’t want to engage with you. That’s going to create further polarization.”

