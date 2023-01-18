GOP Rep. Wenstrup: We Should Have Term Limits for Higher Levels of Agencies, They ‘Wait us out’ and ‘Do Whatever They Want’

During an interview with the “Fox News Rundown” podcast released on Tuesday, Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) argued that there is an “arrogance of authority” in government agencies and there should be “term limits on those that reach the higher levels of authority within our agencies. Because they just seem to want to do whatever they want, they’ll wait us out.”

Wenstrup said, [relevant remarks begin around 9:45] “I think the focus should be on honesty, the focus should be on transparency. Obviously, in the intelligence community, there are things that stay within the intelligence community and should stay within the intelligence community and the Intelligence Committee. We get that. But as far as the process and some of the things that have taken place that seem nefarious, we really should get to the bottom and the American people should know about it. And I think that that is really what I’m about. … I just think these committees, we want to make sure our government is not acting on its own. I’ve been in Congress ten years and I’ve described what happens too often in our agencies as arrogance of authority. You know, people talk about term limits, I think there should be term limits on those that reach the higher levels of authority within our agencies. Because they just seem to want to do whatever they want, they’ll wait us out. See, we get a new Congress every two years. They just stay.”

