Dem Rep. Torres: Republicans Are ‘Arsonists’ Intent on Burning Everything in Debt Limit Negotiations

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that House Republicans were “arsonists who are intent on burning everything” while discussing the upcoming debt ceiling negotiations.

Anchor Chris Hayes said, “How do you think of being the minority this year – like what your job is?”

Torres said, “I think our job is to resist the excesses for the Republican Party. And my greatest concern is the debt limit brinksmanship. If we were to default on America’s debt, it would do irreparable damage to the American economy.”

He added, “No one should underestimate the obstructionism of the House Republican majority. House Republicans are willing to engineer a historic humiliation of their own leader, Kevin McCarthy. And I think they’re willing to derail the full faith, and credit, of the United States.”

Anchor Chris Hayes said, “Which, perversely, gives them more negotiating leverage. Isn’t that part of the problem? They want us – everyone, you – to think that they’re going to do it. They’ll pull the trigger.”

Torres replied, “But I actually think they will. I think they’re arsonists who are intent on burning everything around them, including their own leadership and the full faith and credit of the United States.”

