Wasserman Schultz: DeSantis ‘Declared War on Wall Street’ with anti-ESG Push

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) stated that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) “has essentially declared war on Wall Street” with his push against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing and he “doesn’t understand the impact on corporations and businesses who simply want to make sure that they can operate ethically, that they’re making decisions that are going to improve their diversity, improve sustainability,” and improve transparency.

Wasserman Schultz stated, “Not only is it not helping grow our pension plans, Gov. DeSantis has essentially declared war on Wall Street. He really clearly doesn’t understand the impact on corporations and businesses who simply want to make sure that they can operate ethically, that they’re making decisions that are going to improve their diversity, improve sustainability, improve transparency. Those are all values that are good for business. And Gov. DeSantis has declared war on those things. Either he doesn’t understand the positive impact or the bottom line for businesses when they engage in those practices or he’s allergic to them or he’s just decided that culture warrior is his pathway to the White House, or at least to the Republican nomination. It’s damaging our economy here. It’s going to make businesses less likely to locate here.”

