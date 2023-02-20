Whoopi Goldberg: Nikki Haley Is Not a New Generation Leader – She Is 51

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-host Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) does not represent a “new generation” of political leaders while discussing Haley’s calls for competency tests for presidential candidates over 75.

Goldberg said, “You’re not a new generation. You’re 51. What are you talking about?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Well, compared to D.C., though, that’s a new generation.”

Goldberg said, “It’s not a new generation. She may be younger than most of those people, but her rhetoric is the same. She’s saying the same BS.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “What’s interesting in this country and we’re one of the only countries in the world that doesn’t value age, doesn’t value experience.”

She added, “How dare she say that someone over 75 needs some sort of mental acuity test. I think she needs a mental acuity test.”

Goldberg said, “I’m really sick of people talking about age because if you can do the job, I don’t care how old you are.”

She added, “You can be as old as dirt if you’re getting stuff done for America. It’s fine if you get a lot of young people put in there, but you’re still going to have to sit at the feet of older people because you don’t know as much.”

