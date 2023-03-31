FNC’s Carlson: Indictment an Unprecedented Step Permanent Washington Has Taken to Stop Trump from Holding Office in a Democracy

Thursday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson opened his program with condemnation of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pursuit of an indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Carlson called the move by the borough’s top prosecutor an “unprecedented step” used to stop a second Trump presidency.

Transcript as follows:

CARLSON: So obviously, this indictment is something brand new, the beginning of something, but it is also the culmination of something. The culmination of an effort to make certain that Donald Trump is never elected President again. That was the whole purpose of the January 6th Committee, obviously.

So far it’s not working. Trump is leading the Republican field for the nomination by a wide margin. In Georgia, a partisan grand jury whose forewoman is giving interviews to MSNBC is apparently also preparing to charge Donald Trump with a crime of doubting election results. You are not allowed to doubt election results in Georgia, unless you’re Stacey Abrams, in which case you get to claim to be Governor when you’re not.

And as far as we know, the DOJ is still investigating Donald Trump on another pre-textual offense storing supposedly classified documents in his home, something that we later discovered that virtually everyone who has ever served in Federal office apparently does, including Mike Pence.

But take three steps back, pause for a minute, consider the escalation in tactics on display here.

in the 2016 election, when the most powerful interests in this country decided that Donald Trump could not be President, and in fact, for the most part, assumed he would never be, it was just too ridiculous to be real, but just to make certain that he never was, the FBI worked with the Clinton campaign to spread false allegations that the President had been colluding with the government of Russia.

But the FBI was never defunded and shut down as it would have been in a functioning country, it continued to interfere in elections, and does so to this day. That, of course, didn’t work and Trump took office anyway. So Federal agencies did everything they could to make certain that Trump would be an ineffective and one-term President.

Within days, they arrested Trump’s National Security Adviser. Why did they do that? Because he had run an Intel agency, and he knew exactly how the system works. They took him out first. Then they had a CIA operative in the White House file a fake whistleblower complaint about Ukraine, and that got Trump impeached. And then they impeached Trump again for holding a constitutionally protected rally to call on his supporters to peacefully protest what had happened to him, as you would in a democracy.

So, this effort today is one in a long line of unprecedented steps that permanent Washington has taken to stop Donald Trump from holding office in a democracy. Whether you like Trump or not, that is true.

But none of that has stopped Republican primary voters from telling pollsters that far and away Donald Trump is their first choice for President in 2024. In fact, it may have changed their minds and made them support Trump again, maybe not because they love Trump, but because they hate to see their beloved system destroyed, subverted and destroyed for political reasons.

So the rule of law appears to be suspended tonight, just for Trump, but for anyone who would consider voting for him. Democrats can attack police officers and seize control of the Tennessee State House, they did that today and no one’s going to go to jail.

Trans Biden voters can execute Christian children and the Biden White House will explain that actually the trans community, the transgenderists are the real victim. This is what it seems to be, it’s a political purge.

And confronted with it, the real quislings here who are the Republican leaders in Washington are naturally calling for a surrender. Asa Hutchinson is saying that Donald Trump needs to withdraw now because Alvin Bragg doesn’t like him.

So one of the reasons that Trump won in the first place in 2016, is because people like Asa Hutchinson, people who have no interest in winning or governing, and least of all in representing their actual voters or their interests, people like that have been in charge of the Republican Party for generations now and its voters are sick of it.

And if those people continue to run the Republican Party much longer, that party will no longer exist within a few years. There will be no reason to have it.

What you’re seeing now is lawlessness and the question is, who can stop it?