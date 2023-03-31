Pence: Trump Indictment ‘Not an Expression of Equal Treatment Under the Law’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that the reports former President Donald Trump will be indicted in the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal probe into a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels was “not equal treatment under the law.”

Pence said, “The unprecedented indictment of a former president of the United States on a campaign finance issue is outrageous. The details that will follow will not change that fact. And I think millions of Americans looking on see this for what it is. It’s a political prosecution by a Manhattan DA who literally campaigned for office on a pledge to indict the former president. The Attorney General of New York campaigned for office on a pledge to go after that same American. And this is not — this is not an expression of equal treatment under the law that every American deserves. And I think that’s why the American people aren’t having any of it.”

He added, “Look, I know President Trump can take care of himself. I’m sure he will prosecute this case in the courtroom and as his lawyers will, but at the end of the day, this is one more example of this two-tiered justice system that has so many Americans literally questioning the fundamental fairness of the administration of justice in our country. I think it’s deeply unfortunate.”

