GOP Rep. McCormick: Actual Doctors Were Censored on COVID While Political Unions Crafted CDC Rules

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Big Money Show,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) discussed testimony by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten at a hearing on school closures during the coronavirus pandemic this week and noted that while actual doctors were having their opinions on pandemic policy censored, teachers’ unions with no scientific expertise were helping to craft the CDC’s policy on reopening schools.

Co-host Taylor Riggs asked, “Are you concerned that you have a teachers’ union, which has no scientific background and no science experience increasingly now involved with the CDC, which had its own health experts, and should those two not be separate?”

McCormick answered, “Absolutely. I’m an ER doctor. I saw thousands of patients during the COVID pandemic. I was censored. They used these so-called experts like teachers’ unions to…form policy and kept our kids out of school far after it was time to get them back in. It hurt the kids with no benefit to them health-wise. It was proven bad policy, and we couldn’t get away from it because of their heavy-armed tactics and their investing in the Democratic Party to the detriment of our children.”

