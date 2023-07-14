Sharpton: DeSantis ‘War on LGBTQ Communities’ Bridge Too Far for People

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Republican presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) “war on LGBTQ communities” was a bridge too far for people.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “He’s not even getting 25%. I think what’s interesting and the focus group used words like wild card and unpredictable, inauthentic. Focus group participants said, quote, ‘It looks like he’s trying to get the Trump base.’ We have covered him and understood him to be a complete fabrication, manufactured outrage, manufactured culture wars and the bet was that racism and hate could galvanize the entire Republican Party and win a general election, I guess?”

Sharpton said, “I think that he has underestimated where a lot of people are. To declare war on LGBTQ communities and even fight Mickey Mouse over it is a bridge too far for people that may even have their own feelings about gay rights, but they don’t want to go that far or to take black history out of the schools, the public schools.”

He continued, “I mean, he has tried in his zeal to out-Trump Trump going on this kind of culture war with steroids that a lot of Republicans that may have some basic agreement but don’t want to see the country that polarized or people that excluded.”

Sharpton added, “He ought to start looking at his House in Tallahassee because he might have to stay there for a while.”

