IDF: Media Blindly Believing Hamas Propaganda on Hospital Explosion Is Causing Violence

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, IDF Spokesman Jonathan Conricus stated that the IDF will release proof that the explosion at a hospital in Gaza was caused by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket, not an Israeli strike and that while he’s happy to release evidence to back up their claims, he wishes media outlets would hold Hamas to the same level and that “what we’re seeing around in the area now, reports of marches and demonstrations and riots and violence, much of that is because” of “hasty reporting and jumping to conclusions.”

Conricus said, “I am happy to be held to those standards, and I only wish the other side — and I’m not necessarily criticizing CNN — but I only wish other media would hold the other side, Hamas, a party to a conflict, to the same professional standards of scrutiny and not automatically say — report that this was an Israeli strike on a hospital. And it took a lot of time and a lot of hard work to get those headlines changed, and I think that’s unfortunate, because I think it’s misleading. And I think that what we’re seeing around in the area now, reports of marches and demonstrations and riots and violence, much of that is because of — how should we say — hasty reporting and jumping to conclusions.”

