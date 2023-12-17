Psaki: White House Wants Hunter Biden to ‘Please Stop Talking in Public’

Former Biden White House press secretary MSNBC host Jen Psaki said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the White House wanted Hunter Biden to stop talking in public after defying the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena to give closed-door testimony.

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Jen Psaki, you had this surprise press conference by Hunter Biden this week. Did it help, or did it hurt?”

Psaki said, “Look, I think If you’re sitting in the White House right now, you’re like, ‘Please, Hunter Biden, we know your dad loves you. Please stop talking in public.’ This is not helpful to any of them for him to be out there but at the same time, the president loves his son. That takes precedent over anything else. That is appealing.”

She added, “He loves his son, he loves his family family and he’s worried about his mental health, but yes the White House would like him to probably go away right now.”

Republican panelist Matt Gorman said, “I think Republicans need to continue to take their time on this. I think they need to continue to emphasize this is not articles of impeachment this is just an inquiry. I think the biggest difference between now and ’98 with Henry Hyde, to your point, Joe Biden is not using this to rally Democrats around him.”

Psaki said, “Not yet, we will see.”

