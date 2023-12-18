Cheney Calls on Fox News Viewers to Ditch Trump

During an appearance on FNC’s “Special Report,” former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called on viewers not to back former President Donald Trump.

She said she believed he would not uphold the rule of law.

Cheney said, “Every single president, Republican and Democrat, since George Washington, has ensured the peaceful transition of power. Donald Trump tried to seize power. So we can disagree with Biden policies, but the fact that he tried to seize power, the fact that he ignored the rulings of 61 courts, the fact that he ignored his own attorney general, his own White House counsel, who told him what he was saying about the election was false. It wasn’t true. His claims were false, and he went out and made them anyway, knowing that. The extent to which he, while a violent mob was assaulting the Capitol, he wouldn’t tell them to leave. Instead, he tweeted against his own vice president and he poured fuel on the flames. Those are lines that can’t be crossed. And look, this isn’t about policy. I voted with Donald Trump 93% of the time. This is about the nation. It’s about the republic. It’s about the Constitution.”

She continued, “What I would say to Fox viewers, and I worked here for many years as you know. The race today presents a number of candidates who will abide by the Constitution. You can have the policies that we all want, some of which Donald Trump put into place, some of which he didn’t. We can have conservative policies without having to torch the Constitution.”

She added, “I would urge people watching today who are going to be voting in those caucuses and those primaries, vote for somebody else. Do not vote for the person who already tried to seize power.”

Cheney concluded, “This is about ensuring that you’re going to vote for somebody that you will support somebody who is going to uphold the rule of law. Donald Trump has demonstrated he won’t.”

